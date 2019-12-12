ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the Week

What is your favorite outdoor winter activity?

 
December 12, 2019



DIANE SCHWEHR, Thompson Falls - “You’re asking the wrong person, I like summer.”

KAITLYNN GRIMM, Thompson Falls - “Sledding. The kids love it.”

BARRETT GRIMM, Thompson Falls - “Yeah, sledding! Winter is my favorite season because it snows a lot.”

CHASITY KEEN, Thompson Falls - “I just enjoy watching my kids sled and play in general.”

BOBBY JO FISHER, Trout Creek - “I like going for a drive, or to look for wood, especially when it’s really cold out. If it isn’t cold out, I like to clean up the yard.”

MARK HEDAHL, Thompson Falls - “Blow snow.”


 
