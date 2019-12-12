ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 12, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Cody Allestad, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Michael Mcfadden, 48, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Koltin Polinsky, 22, day speeding, $20.

Dewey Arnold, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Jill Malby, 40, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Dale Rasmussen, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Chance Barrus, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.

Megan Jones, 20, operating with alcohol concentration of .02% BAC under 21 years of age, $285.

Matthew Lingle, 44, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

George Mcmanus, 63, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Carl Kellebrew, 68, hunt, trap or attempt to hunt, trap or possess game animal without license, $535.

James Krogman, 73, hunting or killing over limit, $135.

Motor Carrier Services

Michael Leib, 49, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.

Brian Lambright, 44, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/14/2019 06:58