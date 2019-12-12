Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Cody Allestad, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Michael Mcfadden, 48, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Koltin Polinsky, 22, day speeding, $20.

Dewey Arnold, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Jill Malby, 40, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Dale Rasmussen, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Chance Barrus, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.

Megan Jones, 20, operating with alcohol concentration of .02% BAC under 21 years of age, $285.

Matthew Lingle, 44, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

George Mcmanus, 63, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Carl Kellebrew, 68, hunt, trap or attempt to hunt, trap or possess game animal without license, $535.

James Krogman, 73, hunting or killing over limit, $135.

Motor Carrier Services

Michael Leib, 49, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.

Brian Lambright, 44, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.