Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
December 12, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Cody Allestad, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.
Michael Mcfadden, 48, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Koltin Polinsky, 22, day speeding, $20.
Dewey Arnold, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Jill Malby, 40, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Dale Rasmussen, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.
Chance Barrus, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.
Megan Jones, 20, operating with alcohol concentration of .02% BAC under 21 years of age, $285.
Matthew Lingle, 44, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
George Mcmanus, 63, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Carl Kellebrew, 68, hunt, trap or attempt to hunt, trap or possess game animal without license, $535.
James Krogman, 73, hunting or killing over limit, $135.
Motor Carrier Services
Michael Leib, 49, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.
Brian Lambright, 44, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.
