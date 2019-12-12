Meteor shower to peak this weekend

The exalted Geminid meteor shower will be visible this week in our area of Montana; with peak nights on Friday Dec. 13, and Saturday Dec. 14. The Geminids, also known as the twins, are located in the constellation Gemini. This particular shower is considered to be the “best in show” every year, because each individual meteor comes in bright and fast, leaving a long-lasting dust trail in the sky. The Geminid meteors have also been known to appear with a bright, greenish-hue, making this meteor show one to add to the list of all the holiday light shows happening right now.

Towards the end of this week, the skies will be saturated with moonlight from the 99 percent full moon on Friday, and the waning gibbous moon on Saturday. According to space.com, NASA meteor expert, Bill Cooke, “the famous Geminid meteor shower will sling bright shooting stars this winter, though a just-past-full moon will make all but the brightest hard to see. This year, because of the moonlight, around 20-30 may be visible per hour. Even after the peak, bright meteors may be visible for the next few days.” Cooke states that the best time to watch the Geminids will be 2:00 am. “It won’t be a total washout, because the Geminids have a lot of fireballs in them,” Cooke continued.

The Geminid meteor shower occurs every December when Earth is passing through the shower’s source; an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. According to known records, this particular meteor shower is nearly 2000 years old. The first ever recorded observation happened in 1883, from a boat on the Mississippi River.

While the meteors will emanate from the star Castor, located in the Gemini constellation; observers will be able to see the meteoroids anywhere across the sky, travelling away from that point. Experts say to look slightly away from Gemini, which will allow you to see meteors with longer “trails” as they streak by. Staring directly at Gemini, will just show you meteors that don’t travel very far.

Remember, the ideal spot to view any meteor shower, is far away from any light pollution, in a dark rural area. Which is ideal for the Sanders County area. Allow your eyes 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness, then lay back and enjoy the last meteor shower of 2019.