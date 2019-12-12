ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Noxon notifies parents of school incident

 
December 12, 2019



Noxon Superintendent Jon Martin notified parents on Monday of an incident at the school Monday involving a student. “I want to inform you that today an elementary student made some inappropriate and aggressive comments at school,” Martin said in a letter to parents.

Martin told The Ledger on Monday that the incident involved one student and that it was taken care of quickly and no one was injured during the incident. “Our staff handled it very well,” Martin stated. “It was not a huge problem. There was no lockdown or hold in place.” He added that a Sanders County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on-site at the time and assisted with the situation. Martin said staff does train for such situations and that no further investigation was needed.

“Noxon School District and the Sanders County Sheriff Department have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Safety at Noxon School District is top priority and we work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure student safety. I would like to thank Sanders County Sheriff Office for their assistance and support,” Martin wrote to parents.

 
