Sheriff's Log

Ambulance calls: Plains, 11; Noxon, 2; Thompson Falls, 11; Hot Springs, 2.

Sunday, December 1

Assault, Dixon.

Report of dog bite, no broken skin.

Monday, December 2

Theft, T. Falls.

Alarm, Hot Springs.

Phone related complaint, Plains.

Caller claims sister is stealing inheritance from mother’s estate, Camas Prairie.

Welfare check, Plains.

Tuesday, December 3

Road hazard, blockage, T. Falls.

Violation of protection order, Paradise.

Animal, Plains.

Road hazard, blockage, Noxon.

Caller having problems with propane company wanting to come onto his property to get his tank, Hot Springs.

Alarm, Hot Springs.

Welfare check, Plains.

Theft, T. Falls.

Road hazard, blockage, Plains.

Wednesday, December 4

Alarm, Dixon.

Property damage, criminal mischief, T. Falls.

Report of driver speeding up and driving close to pedestrian, T. Falls.

Child welfare, abuse, T. Falls.

Trespass, Hot Springs.

Assault, T. Falls.

Disturbance, couple with blown out tire arguing, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Livestock, Plains.

Animal stray, lost, T. Falls.

Thursday, December 5

Fire, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Possible drug activity, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Plains.

Minor in possession of tobacco, Noxon.

Fire, Plains.

Possible assault between father and son turned out to be wrestling match, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Friday, December 6

Welfare check.

Assault, T. Falls.

Report of missing female, Noxon.

Animal.

Saturday, December 7

Disturbance, Noxon.

Animal, T. Falls.

Coroner, Noxon.

Privacy in communication, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, Plains.