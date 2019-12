Democrats host meeting

VISITING THOMPSON FALLS on Saturday for a meet-and-greet hosted by Sanders County Democrats were (from left) candidates Monica Tranel, Casey Schreiner and John Mues.

by Miriah Kardelis

Sanders County residents gathered on Saturday at the community center in Thompson Falls for a meet-and-greet with state candidates running in 2020. Sponsored by the Sanders County Democrats, the three candidates (Casey Schreiner, Monica Tranel and John Mues) made their way to T...