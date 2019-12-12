ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
December 12, 2019
LORETTA FRANCK
Loretta Franck, of Missoula, joined our Heavenly Father at the age of 87 December 4, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held in Missoula Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m., at Christin Assembly Four Square Church.
