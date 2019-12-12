Ready to wrestle

P-HS grapplers begin season this week

With a total of 14 wrestlers signed up, the Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen wrestling team will hit the mats for the first official competition of the season in the Mission Quadrangular, also involving Mission, Eureka and Thompson Falls, Thursday evening.

At press time, there were rumors that the mixer format planned for Mission’s Quadrangular would be changed to a dual format, but verification of that fact could not be established. Each team would wrestle in two dual matches each if that format is accepted.

Head coach Jeff Kujala and assistant Rocky Wagoner return to guide the Savage Horsemen, and Keaton Bannout has also signed on to assistant coach. Plains’ first female wrestling coach ever, Bannout will focus on coaching the team’s two girls – Taylor Angle and Lily McDonald – as well as helping with the boys.

After beginning with the Mission Quad, the Savage Horsemen will compete in the Superior Mixer Friday evening before taking part in the Bob Kinney Classic tournament, also in Superior, Saturday.

Although P-HS’s top grappler last year Josiah Vanderwall has graduated and moved on after winning a fifth place medal at 138 pounds in the State B-C meet last winter, his little brother Conrad, who just missed placing at 132, is back.

Now a senior who will likely wrestle at 138 pounds, Conrad returns as a Savage Horsemen team leader this season, along with Peter Carey, who looks to probably wrestle at 132. A transfer from Thompson Falls, Gage Fuhrman, will likely go at 145 pounds.

Wagoner said that six freshmen have turned out for wrestling and will be grappling among themselves in the Savage Horsemen’s wrestling room for spots in P-HS’s lineup as the season goes on.