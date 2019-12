GINGER WIND POWER – Eric Meckler dresses up the roof of his windmill gingerbread house at the Dog Hill Bistro.

Architects might take their lunch to work, but they don't usually eat their work.

The six adults and nine children in Plains Dec. 6 and 7 all nibbled on their house trimmings and outdoor fixtures at the Dog Hill Bistro, but their small dwellings were edible.

The adults had their third annua...