Students use toothpicks to create bridges

BRIDG BUILDER Taylinn Craik (second from right) waits with anticipation as her dad Jeremy adds another weight in the 7th Day Adventist School bridge competition. Teacher Maurita Crew and Shilah Crew look on.

Students from the 7th Day Adventist School gathered at the Whitepine Grange Hall earlier this month to present and compete in their very first toothpick bridge contest. Teacher Maurita Crew said the students could use up to 750 flat toothpicks, and they could use any glue they wanted, "but most c...