ALL ABOARD – Polar Express conductor Thom Chisholm, the school superintendent hands out round tickets to Plains Elementary School students on Monday.

The kids at Plains Elementary School had to wait outside Monday morning, but when they were let in, they all got a special train ride.

Conductor Tom Hanks, aka Superintendent Thom Chisholm, greeted the students at the door and handed each one a special ticket for the Polar Express. Its tracks ra...