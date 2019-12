CHRISTMAS EVES DROPPING – Deedee Haines leans in to take a photo and listen to what her son, 4-year-old Brody Haines, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas. "He asked for toys for his dog," said Deedee. Brody lives in Ronan. His grandparents are Bill and Doris Haines of Plains.

The parade through Plains from Central Avenue to Hubbard Street Saturday lasted only two minutes, but nearly 100 people lined Railroad Street to see Santa Claus on top of a fire engine.

This is the third year for the Family Fun Community Christmas Event, formerly called the Christmas Extravagan...