TRAINING SESSION – Katie Coe-Gonce (left) gives Kim Revier, the new owner of Garden Gift & Floral some flower arrangement tips.

The flower shop and the liquor store in Plains are under new ownership, and once again, the owners are local. John and Kim Revier of Plains had their first day in their new place, Garden Gift & Floral and Plains Liquor Store, on Dec. 10.

"I'm super excited about it," said Kim, who will be...