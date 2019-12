WORKING TOWARDS A WIN, Will McPherson puts his chin in on Eureka's Dennis Schietne before scoring the pin 1:24 into Thursday's match in Mission. Hawks travel to Great Falls for CMR Christmas Classic this week.

Talk about that special kind of Christmas gift for the wrestling coach who already has everything grappling he will ever need, the CMR Christmas Classic Tournament – perhaps the biggest regular season tournament of any given prep wrestling season in Montana – is in Mike Thilmony's singlet sto...