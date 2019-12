SURROUNDED BY THE ENEMY - Kade Pardee shoots for two Friday in Plains. Pardee scored a game-high 26 points for the Horsemen.

The Horsemen are playing with unbridled basketball passion.

Seeming to want to go full tilt at all times last week, the sometimes impatient Plains boys split home games, shading Valley Christian 66-41 Friday but falling to Seeley-Swan 47-44 Saturday.

Now 3-1 overall, coach Tyrel Allen wants his...