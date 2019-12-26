Dance Xplosion presented their annual holiday program last Thursday at the Rex Theatre. Instructor Brynn Kenyon served as the director and choreographer of the event. Kenyon's advanced students helped choreograph and assisted with the younger classes, and volunteers helped decorate the theater for the event. Local boys and girls age three and older, and even some of the dads and Kenyon's husband Bill (right) participated in the presentation, tited "All That Glitters." Students have also been performing during halftime of Thompson Falls basketball games.

Ledger photos by Sara Czerwinski