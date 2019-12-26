Question of the Week
December 26, 2019
What is your New Year's resolution for 2020?
CINDY KEPPNER, Thompson Falls – “I typically don’t do resolutions.”
JADEN ELDER, Thompson Falls – “I don’t really know. Work more, do more stuff for the community.”
ED CURRY, Thompson Falls – “Stay debt free and healthy.”
MINDY PACKER, Thompson Falls – “I want to be healthy and happy.”
JOE MAUER, Thompson Falls – “To get a job and keep it.”
TAMMY RAINES, Thompson Falls – “I want to lose weight and to get closer to knowing my son.”
