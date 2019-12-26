Question of the Week

What is your New Year's resolution for 2020?

CINDY KEPPNER, Thompson Falls – “I typically don’t do resolutions.”

JADEN ELDER, Thompson Falls – “I don’t really know. Work more, do more stuff for the community.”

ED CURRY, Thompson Falls – “Stay debt free and healthy.”

MINDY PACKER, Thompson Falls – “I want to be healthy and happy.”

JOE MAUER, Thompson Falls – “To get a job and keep it.”

TAMMY RAINES, Thompson Falls – “I want to lose weight and to get closer to knowing my son.”