FWP hosting public meetings

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is hosting public meetings across northwest Montana (Region 1) in January to discuss proposed hunting season dates and structure changes.

Hunting season dates and structures are adopted biennially for most game species. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved tentative proposals at its Dec. 5 meeting, and FWP is accepting public comment on an array of statewide proposals through 5 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020. The commission will act on final adoptions or adjustments at its February 2020 meeting.

In Region 1, FWP is proposing hunting district boundary changes in the Flathead and Swan Valleys (Remove HD 132 by placing private lands in expanded HD 170 and the Forest Service lands into expanded HDs 130 & 140) and the Bob Marshall (combine Hunting Districts 150 and 151), adding an over-the-counter 199-00 either-sex whitetail B license for the Libby Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone (portions of Hunting Districts 100, 103, and 104), and changing the mountain lion special licenses by adding separate male and female special licenses in certain hunting districts.

In Sanders County, a meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Lakeside Resort in Trout Creek. Other meetings in Region 1 are planned for Kalispell Jan. 3, Libby Jan. 10 and Eureka Jan. 16.

For more information on proposals and to comment online, visit the FWP website under "Opportunity for Public Comment" at fwp.mt.gov/hunting/.