Justice Court
December 26, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Brent Nelson, 35, driving motor vehicle when privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Richard Camp, 68, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Bruce Gaul, 61, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Terry Wood, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Juanita Deardorff, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.
Philip Collier, 31, seatbelt violation, $20.
Motor Vehicle Services
Leslie Michels, 54, operating with expired registration, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Danielle Bednarcik, 15, tobacco possession or consumption under 18, 1st offense, $135.
Monica Medhus, 48, day speeding, $20.
Reader Comments
(0)