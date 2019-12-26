ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

 
December 26, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Brent Nelson, 35, driving motor vehicle when privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Richard Camp, 68, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Bruce Gaul, 61, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Terry Wood, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Juanita Deardorff, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Philip Collier, 31, seatbelt violation, $20.

Motor Vehicle Services

Leslie Michels, 54, operating with expired registration, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Danielle Bednarcik, 15, tobacco possession or consumption under 18, 1st offense, $135.

Monica Medhus, 48, day speeding, $20.

 
