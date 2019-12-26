Sally L. Sears, 90, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care in Plains.

Sally was born in Clay County, Indiana, on September 21, 1929. Her family moved to Plains when she was a young girl. She spent most of her life in Plains, many may remember her working at the First National Bank in Plains or owning the local Garden Gift & Liquor Store. She and her husband F.G "Gale" Sears married on May 1, 1949, and raised three sons, Don, Jan and Guy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Nina Lapp; son Jan; brothers Keith, Phil, Barry and Al; and sisters Lynne, Mary, Jane, Micki and Colette.

Her surviving family includes her son Don and daughter-in-law Lyla Sears of Plains; son Guy (Cheryll) Sears of Havre; sisters Dixie (Vic) Giest, Penni (Dan) Fehrs and sister-in-law Juanita (Al Lapp), all of Plains; granddaughters Lisa Sears of Whitefish and Heidi (Dave) Kirkwood of Plains; along with several nieces and nephews.

Cremation is taking place at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Plains. In honor of Sally's wishes no services are planned.