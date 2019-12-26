ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Hamilton 

2020 Fun Run is on

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 26, 2019



by John Hamilton

The New Year’s Day Fun Run and Walk turns 21 Jan. 1, and event organizers are looking for another big turnout to celebrate the coming-of-age for the event.

With registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge just east of Thompson Falls, the race is set to begin at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day regardless of what the weather is like.

Although the event has now reached legal age, you never had to be of legal age to participate in the long-running run anyway. Runners and/or walkers of all shapes, sizes and ages have always been welcomed and encouraged to participate, organizer Sarah Naegeli said, and that will not change.

As always, proceeds raised from the New Year’s Day Fun Run and Walk are earmarked for the Clark Fork Valley Running Club. Nageli said 2020 Fun Run shirts will be available, although she has not seen the new design yet.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/26/2019 08:04