2020 Fun Run is on

by John Hamilton

The New Year’s Day Fun Run and Walk turns 21 Jan. 1, and event organizers are looking for another big turnout to celebrate the coming-of-age for the event.

With registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge just east of Thompson Falls, the race is set to begin at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day regardless of what the weather is like.

Although the event has now reached legal age, you never had to be of legal age to participate in the long-running run anyway. Runners and/or walkers of all shapes, sizes and ages have always been welcomed and encouraged to participate, organizer Sarah Naegeli said, and that will not change.

As always, proceeds raised from the New Year’s Day Fun Run and Walk are earmarked for the Clark Fork Valley Running Club. Nageli said 2020 Fun Run shirts will be available, although she has not seen the new design yet.