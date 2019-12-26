Keg Bowl on tap

It’s Keg Bowl time again, and game organizers want to let prospective players and fans know when and where Sanders County’s only annual football bowl game will be played.

Returning once more to the hallowed, although now slightly altered, playing surface at Ainsworth Field, Blue Hawk Scholarship Club president Doug Willhite says the game is forecast to begin Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. come hail or high water.

Wannabe players are urged to show up at the field by at least 12:30 for the pregame draft of players, and of the keg for which the event is named.

Forced off the friendly confines of Ainsworth Field for several years, the big game has been restored at its usual place of business over the past few Keg Bowls. Funds raised from this year’s Keg Bowl will be donated to the Thompson Falls junior high football program.