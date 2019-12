MAKING HIS MOVE - Thompson Falls junior Cody Burk gets a shot off against Libby in Thompson Falls Dec. 17. Libby won 56-36.

The hometown Blue Hawks kept pace for a while but, in the end, the Class A Libby Loggers were a little too much.

Libby defeated Thompson Falls 56-36 in non-conference basketball action in Thompson Falls a week ago last Tuesday.

Now 0-4 for the season in non-conference action, coach Jake Mickels...