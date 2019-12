HIGH-SCORING Brandon Knudsen goes up for a shot against Seeley-Swan Friday in Hot Springs. Knudsen is one of the leading scorers in western Montana so far this season.

The Hot Springs boys basketball team knows it is going to be a fight out there every night, and they are okay with that.

"We are not very big and pretty inexperienced but these kids won't back off from anyone," Hot Springs coach Scott Fredrickson said. "We know we are going to have to scrap hard...