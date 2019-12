CONTEMPLATING HIS NEXT MOVE - Plains senior Conrad Vanderwall won second place at 138 pounds in the Buzz Lucey Memorial tournament in Eureka Saturday. Area wrestlers return to mat action Jan. 3 at the Ronan Duals.

Led by the placing efforts of Conrad Vanderwall (second at 138 pounds), Mason Elliott (third at 120) and Jesse Uski (fourth at 160), the Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen scored 70 team points and finished seventh in team scoring at the Buzz Lucey Memorial wrestling tournament in Eureka Saturday...