Heat come back, stun Seeley-Swan 48-47

UP AND IN - Hot Springs sophomore Lily Winn scored the game-winning basket in the closing seconds of Hot Springs' exciting 48-47 win over visiting Seeley-Swan in the Spa City Friday.

by John Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS – It's games like these that give gyms their very own place in time and history.

In perhaps one of the very best basketball games ever played in the "new" Hot Springs High School gym, the hometown Lady Savage Heat scored a comeback win for the ages, coming back fr...