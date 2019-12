Declining membership, lack of staff may close nonprof it

SENIOR SERVICE – Members of the Plains-Paradise Senior Center work with Plains High School students to box food for low-income seniors.

The Plains-Paradise Senior Center might be in danger of shutting down, taking away an important link of senior citizens to the community.

"This is a vital lifeline for seniors," said John Sheridan, acting president of the center. "They need this. It's a good contribution to the community and to...