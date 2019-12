STILL HORSING AROUND – Kenton Pies applies a coat of cement on his second horse sculpture at his home just east of Plains. "This stuff is tricky, especially under the mane," said the 87-year-old Pies, who plans to eventually have a herd of metal and cement horses on the greenway along Railroad Street in Plains.

The Plains horse sculpture artist is almost ready to get his second steel animal to the greenway. He's working on applying coats of cement to go over the perforated steel and hopes to start staining the project next week.

Pies started on the horses two years ago and began work on the second hor...