Junior high students get hands-on lessons with drones

PILOT IN TRAINING - Jasmine Meyers attempts to land a drone on a landing pad as classmate Maddie Chojnacky looks on. Thompson Falls Junior High is offering a new drone class this year, with funding help from Montana's GEAR UP program.

Students at Thompson Falls Junior High are getting a unique opportunity this year. A GEAR UP grant has helped fund a drone class being taught by Doree Thilmony.

In this class, the students will learn about the physics of flight, engineering components, design, mathematics, science of the dro...