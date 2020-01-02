ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Judith Marlene Simonson

 
January 2, 2020

JUDITH SIMONSON

Judith Marlene Simonson, 80, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born November 26, 1939. She worked as a photojournalist for The Sanders County Ledger and also served as a board member for Northern Lights, Inc., for many years.

A complete obituary announcing services will be published at a later date. Interment for Judith will be in the Whitepine Cemetery in Trout Creek, Montana. The date has not yet been announced.





 
