Judith Marlene Simonson, 80, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born November 26, 1939. She worked as a photojournalist for The Sanders County Ledger and also served as a board member for Northern Lights, Inc., for many years.

A complete obituary announcing services will be published at a later date. Interment for Judith will be in the Whitepine Cemetery in Trout Creek, Montana. The date has not yet been announced.