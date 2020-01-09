Getting Organized

No more waiting on spring to clean. The start of a new year is now the time to organize and declutter your home. Before you go into purge mode, keep in mind, this doesn’t have to be a marathon. All you need to begin are a few minutes every day. Start will a small area, like a drawer or a cabinet, that way you won’t become overwhelmed before you even start. Toss out anything empty, or that you don’t use anymore. That’s it, once you clean drawer, call it good, and begin the next day.

You will find that you are much more motivated to start a larger project, once you’ve overcome a smaller space. It’s OK if you don’t want to go full Marie Kondo quite yet. Once you have cleaned out a small space, make sure to give each space a good wipe down before moving onto the next.

Before you get ready and excited to go shopping for new baskets and organizing bins, make sure you have a working system where everything goes back to. Keeping in mind to save enough space for your new organizing system as well. Opening a drawer or a cupboard and enjoying an area that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, will help you keep that area more organized in the future.

Once you find yourself in a good place, you can comfortably integrate a few organizing tips that will help your home stay clutter free throughout the year. Set aside a bin for old mail and newspapers that can be recycled every month. Hang an empty tote bag in your closet for any unwanted items that can be donated. Categorized floor baskets or bins in the kid’s rooms will help you get one step closer to keeping their rooms clean for more than a week at a time. Even incorporating just one of these tips into your new year, can make a huge difference in organizing and decluttering your home.

LIVING ROOM

Bulky, heavy shelving units are never the answer when it comes to making the living room a calm, serene living space. An armoire is an ideal storage solution for the living room. Stuff all the coats, shoes, and anything extra you have laying around, and shut the doors. This will clean up the space nicely allowing for more room to breathe. Another organizing trend you will see a lot of right now, are large floor baskets. They will store all the extra blankets and pillows that are crowding up the couch. These baskets will also help when you need to do a quick clean up before guests arrive.

BATHROOM

The main goal to accomplish when it comes to the bathroom, is to first, toss out anything empty or expired. Once all of those unwanted containers are gone, you will be surprised by how much space opens up. Your next goal is to create a system that allows you to efficiently incorporate an effortless daily routine. Keeping items you use most and designating a specific spot for them will do exactly that. An expandable silverware drawer works perfectly in this scenario.

ENTRY WAY

Incorporate a station that will allow you to easily drop off your daily items: keys, mail, wallet, or purse. Picking large enough baskets or bins to hold everything in, is the key to keeping your entryway neat and tidy looking. If you have kids, give them their own designated baskets to toss everything into when they walk through the door. This will (hopefully) keep your entryway free of backpacks and toys.

BEDROOM

The bedroom is the most personal space we have in our homes, making it the most difficult space to organize. Start with your nightstand and the tops of your dressers. These two places are a “catch all” for items that don’t necessarily belong there. Once you’ve cleaned those small areas, it’s time to tackle your closet. In order to weed out your closet, ask yourself the following questions the make the process go much smoother and quicker: Does this fit? Is it comfortable to wear all day or night? Is the piece damaged in any way, if so, are you willing to get it fixed? Have you worn it in the last six months? If you went shopping today, would you buy this piece again? Is it sentimental?