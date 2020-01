BREAKING TRAIL – A new recreation trail has been developed in Trout Creek at the Hope Valley and Trout Creek road intersection. The 1.5 miles of trail is comprised of two loops forming a figure eight.

Residents in the Trout Creek area will have a new local recreation loop for use thanks to the Cabinet Ranger District and Cabinet Resource Group (CRG).

Cabinet Ranger District's Joel Sather announced the opening of the trail system on the old roadbed at Trout Creek Road and Hope Valley Road jun...