Kathryn Ann DeWitt, age 82, lived in Thompson Falls, Montana, and passed away peacefully December 18, 2019.Kathryn was born August 23, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to Charles and Mildred DeWitt. She was the youngest of four children.

Those that knew her remember Kathryn as a passionate pet lover that rescued many dogs and cats throughout her life. Kathryn also ran her beloved Pet Pantry in Thompson Falls for several years.

Kathryn enjoyed reading her Bible and her Bible studies. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and her church.

Kathryn will be cherished by her four children, Cheri Ann Baldwin, Lisa Robin Shanno, Mary Michelle Manning, and Timothy Donald Lake. She had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.