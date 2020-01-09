Tucker S. Schork, 54, of Heron, Montana, passed away Sunday December 29, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on September 28, 1965, to Kenneth and Sharon (Stalians) Schork. Tucker grew up in Hacienda Heights, California, and attended Los Altos High School, graduating with the Class of 1983. Following graduation, he attended college at USC where he earned his degree as a Certified Public Accountant. On January 29, 1994, Tucker married JoAnn Genarella at Whittier, California. Tucker and JoAnn moved with their family to Heron, Montana, in 2010 and he retired in 2017. Tucker enjoyed playing the drums, hunting, and fishing. He loved his God and his guns.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn of Heron, Montana; children Whitney Marticorena (Francis) of Quebec, Canada, and Michaela, Trevor and Isaiah Schork, all of Heron, Montana; parents Kenneth and Sharon Schork of California; and brothers Richard Schork (Toni) and Todd Schork, all of California.

Services for Tucker were held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Living Hope Christian Church in Noxon, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting http://www.schnackenbergfh.com.