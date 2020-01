PASSING IT FORWARD - Lady Hawk freshman Ellie Baxter bounces a pass to teammate Jody Detlaff during the Lady Hawks' 70-36 win over the Trotters Friday.

It's all about the tempo. And the faster that tempo is, the better the Lady Hawks like it.

"Our focus is to have a relentless tempo," Thompson Falls coach Chadd Laws said after his girls had steamrolled Plains (70-36 in Plains Friday) and Troy (64-11 in Thompson Falls Saturday). "We want to be a...