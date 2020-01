Thompson Falls runners enjoy mild weather

FAMILY FIRSTS - Saira Scherzer (right), age 6, watches her cousin, Jacob Naegeli, cross the finish line at the annual New Year's Day Fun Run in Thompson Falls last week. Scherzer was first to finish the 2K run, while Naegeli was first in the 5K.

Participants in the Thompson Falls New Year's Day fun run have often braved sub-zero temperatures, icy roadways and brisk winds to get in their first run of the year. This year, however, participants were happy to have mild conditions for the event, held just east of Thompson Falls. The run kicks...