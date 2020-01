BOXED IN - Trotter Kylee Altmiller looks to pass the ball off as Belle Cooper and another unidentified Lady Hawk defend.

The more basketball the Plains Trotters play, the better they get.

Coach Eddie Fultz's young Plains Trotters split a pair of non-conference games last week, falling 70-36 to Thompson Falls in front of a packed PHS gym in Plains Friday and coming back to defeat Darby 45-42 in Darby Saturday.

Bac...