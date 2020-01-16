Many houseplants thrive in low light

A big deterrent that keeps many people from hopping on the houseplant bandwagon is insufficient lighting conditions in their home. Many homes miss out on the direct sunlight during the day. In fact, there are many rooms that don’t get any sunlight at all. While this may sound all too familiar, fear not. There are a number of houseplants that thrive on the poor lighting in the average home. There are even plants that will suffer, if they are put in direct sunlight. Another benefit of these types of plants is that most of the time they are low maintenance as well. This makes these low-light loving plants an ideal option for any beginners wanting to add some fresh greenery to their homes.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

These plants are as tough as nails, and somehow, thrive on neglect. Even in dark, shaded areas with little direct sunlight. This is as close to a “no care” houseplant as you can get. You will see snake plants in office settings a lot of the time, because they can handle infrequent watering and bad fluorescent lighting. Overwatering is really the only way to kill a snake plant. They will rot from the core. Water these plants once a month. If the plant is sitting in a spot that receives direct sunlight, water every few weeks. They do best with bright, filtered light, or indirect lighting in your home.

Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

Rubber plants are known to be one of the most foolproof house plants on the market. The main selling point of a rubber plant is its need for indirect light. They should never be placed in direct sunlight, as the leaves will burn in an instant. If you add a little gravel to the bottom of the pot to help with drainage, this plant will thrive for years.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

A low-light, air-purifying, easy-to-grow indoor plant. Peace lilies have a lot going for them. They prefer indirect light from a nearby window. This plant is hardy and can withstand dry conditions if you forget to water. They will let you know they need a drink, when the leaves start to look a little droopy. Peace lilies are great for the home environment because of their ability to withstand fluctuating temperatures. They can cope with temperatures that range from 65 to 85 degrees.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Why do you see ZZ plants in malls and hospitals? Because they are indestructible. They flourish in even the harshest of lighting. Direct sunlight will burn the leaves, so a well-shaded, empty corner will be the perfect home for this plant. They don’t need any fancy potting soil mix, and only need to be watered once a week. This is an excellent addition to the beginner’s home, because the ZZ plant is happy with the average temperatures you find in most homes.