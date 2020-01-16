New quarter features bats

As part of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program that launched in 2010, the United States Mint has revealed the latest design to appear on U.S. quarters for 2020.

In 2010, the U.S. Mint began issuing 56 quarter-dollar coins featuring designs depicting national parks and other national sites. The program is in its 11th year. This year we will see the next five quarters and their highly anticipated designs.

The first quarter of 2020 will feature the Samoan fruit bat, to honor the National Park of American Samoa.

As stated by the U.S. Mint, the National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the U.S. that is home to the Samoan fruit bat.

"The design depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in the tree with her pup. The image evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring," the Mint stated.

The Mint hopes that design of the Samoan fruit bat will promote awareness to the species' threatened habitat loss because of commercial hunting.