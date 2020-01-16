ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shana Neesvig 

Question of the Week

What do you like to do on a snowy day?

 
January 16, 2020



STEVEN DAVIS, Thompson Falls – “I like to stay home, put on some movies and read a book, the Bible. I do not get dressed and stay in my jammas.”

DAN SCHAFF, Thompson Falls – “I like to stay inside, drink beer and watch football.”

JAMIE GIDDINGS, Plains – “There are two things. I like to catch up on my grocery shopping and studying for my second degree. I’m a massage therapist and now going for my alternative medicine doctorate.”

TREVA SCHMUCHER, Thompson Falls - “I like to sit by a fire and knit and drink hot chocolate.”

RALEIGH SWENSRUD, Thompson Falls – “Stay home.”

SUSIE BRYAN, Trout Creek – “I like to bake bread and cookies and just hang out and watch it snow.”

 
