Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

SHADES OF WINTER

 
January 16, 2020

Sara Czerwinski

Thompson Falls got its first full snow ground cover earlier this week. The weekend forecast calls for another chance of snow Saturday evening.

Shana Neesvig

Winter is looking different throughout Sanders County. The west end of Sanders County has endured more than a foot of snow in the most recent round of winter weather.





 
