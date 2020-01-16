Election season kicks off

Candidates begin filing for races

With the new year comes a new election cycle in Montana. The filing period for state offices opened January 9 and continues through March 9.

Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls, a Republican, filed January 9 for the state House of Representatives in District 13. That position is currently held by Bob Brown of Thompson Falls, also a Republican. Brown filed for the position of state Senator in District 7, which Sen. Jennifer Fielder has held for the maximum two four-year terms. Brown has served as a representative in District 13 for three two-year terms.

Fielder said Friday that he is running to protect freedoms. “We’re losing our freedoms and that worries me. … If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” He added that he sees issues with wildlife management and predator management in the state. Fielder said he likes smaller, more local government “One size fits all from Washington, D.C., doesn’t work.”

Brown said he decided to continue his political career because “you can see at times you do make a difference.” He said predator management issues are a concern for him.

In House District 14, which includes parts of eastern Sanders County, Denley Loge of St. Regis has filed for re-election. Loge is in the final year of his second two-year term in the state House. “I thought we accomplished a few things last session by people working together,” said Loge, a Republican. “I try to be productive and constructive and we have a lot of work to do. I feel I can do that job.”

Sanders County is also part of the District 20 judicial region. Ben Anciaux of Polson has filed for the District Court Judge position currently held by James Manley.

In Sanders County, Commissioner Tony Cox has filed for re-election in District 3, and Candy Fisher will once again run for Clerk of District Court. Candidate filing information is updated on the county’s website, http://www.co.sanders.mt.us for local races, and at app.mt.gov/filing for state and federal issues and contests.

Bobbi Christenson with the Sanders County Elections Office stated that voters may decide other ballot issues this year as well, and that groups are currently working to get signatures to put the issues on the ballot.

Candidates can also now file for special district elections, which include fire, hospital, conservation, water and park districts. Candidate filing closes February 10. For school elections, candidates have until Thursday, March 26, to file. Election day for school and special district races is May 5.

Christenson said that no city elections are planned this year in Sanders County, unless a municipality requests a special election.

Christenson said that if anyone would like to vote absentee in the federal primary or general election, they can call the county office at 827-6949 to get the necessary paperwork. “The earlier this is done the better because we prepare for ballot stuffing in early May,” she said.

To find out if you are an absentee voter, more information is available on the My Voter Page at http://www.sosmt.gov. Click on “Vote Montana” and then “My Voter Page” to complete the required information. The page will then tell voters if they are registered, active or inactive, and whether or not they are signed up for absentee voting.

Chsitenson added that election notices for all races, including school or special elections, will be posted in The Sanders County Ledger. She noted that school and special elections, if held, are mail ballot only, making it even more important that the county office has accurate address information for voters.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 2, while the general election is set for Tuesday, November 3.

The county also is in need of election judges. Training for election judges will be held in March. Anyone interested can contact the Sanders County Elections Office at 827-6949 for more information.