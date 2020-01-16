ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
January 16, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Andrew Bellinger, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.

Robert Koch, 53, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Wyatt Carr, 21, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Lisa Foley, 42, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Amber Pritchard, 47, seatbelt violation, $20.

Debra Kulawinski, 59, seatbelt violation, $20.

Blake Mcdonald, 17, day speeding, $20.

James Cummings, 46, seatbelt violation, $20.

Benjamin Boyer, 40, night speeding, $70.

Bent Cardan, 35, night speeding, $120.

Sophia Jeffries, 20, night speeding, $70.

Debra Kuzmik, 63, day speeding, $70.

Terry Shockey, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brian Yaeger, 35, night speeding, $70.

Shawna Denney-Land, 44, fail to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $85.

Cheryl Ward, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.

Veanna Erickson, 20, night speeding, $70.

Jonathan Gould, 25, night speeding, $70.

Larry Wood, 59, night speeding, $70.

Amber Potter, 27, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $135; criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $125.

Debbie Smith, 27, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means, apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, $85.

Timothy Driscoll, 64, careless driving, $85; fail to give notice of accident by quickest means, apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, $285; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285.

Eric Murphy, 38, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Nicholas Hansen, 32, seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Bumpus, 35, night speeding, $20.

Renee Burcham, 52, operating with expired registration, $55; speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Alan Levey, 55, day speeding, $20.

Michael Jurasek, 62, night speeding, $20.

Linda Schimming, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Motor Carrier Services

Christopher Brown, 62, fail to use retractable axle when weight exceeds legal max for fixed axles, $210.

 
