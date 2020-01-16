Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
January 16, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Andrew Bellinger, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.
Robert Koch, 53, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Wyatt Carr, 21, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Lisa Foley, 42, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Amber Pritchard, 47, seatbelt violation, $20.
Debra Kulawinski, 59, seatbelt violation, $20.
Blake Mcdonald, 17, day speeding, $20.
James Cummings, 46, seatbelt violation, $20.
Benjamin Boyer, 40, night speeding, $70.
Bent Cardan, 35, night speeding, $120.
Sophia Jeffries, 20, night speeding, $70.
Debra Kuzmik, 63, day speeding, $70.
Terry Shockey, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brian Yaeger, 35, night speeding, $70.
Shawna Denney-Land, 44, fail to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $85.
Cheryl Ward, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.
Veanna Erickson, 20, night speeding, $70.
Jonathan Gould, 25, night speeding, $70.
Larry Wood, 59, night speeding, $70.
Amber Potter, 27, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $135; criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $125.
Debbie Smith, 27, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means, apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, $85.
Timothy Driscoll, 64, careless driving, $85; fail to give notice of accident by quickest means, apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, $285; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285.
Eric Murphy, 38, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Nicholas Hansen, 32, seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Bumpus, 35, night speeding, $20.
Renee Burcham, 52, operating with expired registration, $55; speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Alan Levey, 55, day speeding, $20.
Michael Jurasek, 62, night speeding, $20.
Linda Schimming, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Motor Carrier Services
Christopher Brown, 62, fail to use retractable axle when weight exceeds legal max for fixed axles, $210.
Reader Comments
(0)