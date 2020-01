FULL HOUSE - Community members gathered at Lakeside Resort last Wednesday to discuss proposed regulation changes with officers from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The Lakeside Resort conference room in Trout Creek was filled with around 250 people last Wednesday to learn about proposed hunting regulations for 2020-2021 from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

The agency was represented by local biologist Bruce Sterling, Neil Anderson, Region 1 Wild...