PICTURED GRAPPLING in Mission last month, Blue Hawk freshman Elijah Ratliff won second place at 132 pounds in the Cut Bank Invitational last week. Ratliff and the rest of the Hawks, and the Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen will compete in the Choteau Invitational this week.

Fresh off a long road trip to Cut Bank, coach Mike Thilmony and his Thompson Falls Blue Hawks will load the bus back up, turn it around and head back north and east this week for the annual Choteau Invitational.

The Hawks suffered through a variety of issues which affected their lineup last week...