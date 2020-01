CFVH welcomes first baby of the year

FIRST OF 2020 – Trinity Annette Wade is the first baby born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains this year. Parents Jessica (Jesse) Cardenas and James Wade are new parents and look forward to all the joys Trinity will bring them.

Sanders County welcomes Trinity Annette Wade. She is the first baby to be born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in 2020. Proud, first-time parents Jessica (Jesse) Cardenas and James Wade are excited to see all Trinity's hopes and dreams in life come true.

"I want her to do whatever she wants to do,...