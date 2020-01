Plains, Noxon artists fill halls of CFVH

Plains resident Sherrie Johnson reads one of the stories that accompany the "Up, Up, and Away" project by Lindsey McGee's second grade class.

Drawing pictures can be kid stuff, but when it comes to the Art on the Walls program at Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH), the children's show is the most popular one of the year.

Nearly 150 people showed up for the Sanders County Arts Council's (SCAC) Art on the Walls Student Show reception at C...