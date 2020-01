Sheriff's Log January 23, 2020



Monday, January 13 Road hazard, blockage, Noxon. Abandoned vehicle, Noxon. Theft, Hot Springs. Welfare check, Trout Creek. Tuesday, January 14 Disturbance, Hot Springs. Road hazard, blockage, Trout Creek. Two students quarreling in shop class, T. Falls. Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls. Abandoned veh...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.