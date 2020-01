'79, '80 teams to be honored

FOREVER CHAMPIONS - The 1979 and 1980 Thompson Falls State B-C wrestling championship teams will be honored with a special ceremony during Friday's triangular dual match at TFHS. Rich DeWitt (upper photo far right standing) was the head coach, and Nick Carter (upper photo far left standing) the assistant coach for both championship teams, still the only wrestling team champions in Sanders County sports history.

Jimmy Carter was the President of the United States but Ronald Reagan had just been voted in and would soon be taking his place in the Oval Office when the 1979-80 prep wrestling season began.

In the Pacific Northwest, Mount St. Helens was rumbling mightily but Harry R. Truman was still holding...