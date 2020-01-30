Crossword Solution
January 30, 2020
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
1. Plop
5. SPT
8. Pah
11. Valor
13. Tao
14. Para
15. Apery
16. Urn
17. Adar
18. Pakas
20. PST
21. SRBM
22. Abolishes
25. Belligerent
30. Preened
31. Yea
32. Indic
33. Laval
38. ECT
41. Epicene
43. Portmanteau
45. Pantheist
48. Aare
49. Oft
50. Erase
55. SBIC
56. Rot
57. Prawn
59. Hick
60. Tie
61. Mamey
62. Era
63. SLR
64. Sise
SOLUTIONS DOWN
1. PVA
2. Lapp
3. Olea
4. Pork
5. Stupor
6. Parsley
7. Tontine
8. Padre
9. Arabs
10. Harm
12. Rya
14. Pash
19. Sage
23. Bed
24. Stalin
25. BPI
26. Ern
27. Led
28. Lei
29. Incept
34. Act
35. Vee
36. Ana
37. Leu
39. Cohorts
40. Trefoil
41. EMS
42. Pate
44. Titter
45. Pabir
46. Arick
47. Neck
48. Ashe
51. RPM
52. Aras
53. Sami
54. Ewes
58. Nye
CW201510
