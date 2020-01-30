ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Crossword Solution

January 30, 2020

 
January 30, 2020

SOLUTIONS ACROSS

1. Plop

5. SPT

8. Pah

11. Valor

13. Tao

14. Para

15. Apery

16. Urn

17. Adar

18. Pakas

20. PST

21. SRBM

22. Abolishes

25. Belligerent

30. Preened

31. Yea

32. Indic

33. Laval

38. ECT

41. Epicene

43. Portmanteau

45. Pantheist

48. Aare

49. Oft

50. Erase

55. SBIC

56. Rot

57. Prawn

59. Hick

60. Tie

61. Mamey

62. Era

63. SLR

64. Sise

SOLUTIONS DOWN

1. PVA

2. Lapp

3. Olea

4. Pork

5. Stupor

6. Parsley

7. Tontine

8. Padre

9. Arabs

10. Harm

12. Rya

14. Pash

19. Sage

23. Bed

24. Stalin

25. BPI

26. Ern

27. Led

28. Lei

29. Incept

34. Act

35. Vee

36. Ana

37. Leu

39. Cohorts

40. Trefoil

41. EMS

42. Pate

44. Titter

45. Pabir

46. Arick

47. Neck

48. Ashe

51. RPM

52. Aras

53. Sami

54. Ewes

58. Nye

CW201510

 
